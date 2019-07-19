Owner of emaciated horses arrested in Lake County, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested after one of his horses was so starved that it couldn't stand up on its own and had to be euthanized, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to Kyle Allen Brower's home on July 1 because a horse was down in the pasture and couldn't stand on its own. The horse was so thin that its ribs, spine and hip bones were visible through its skin, according to the report.

An animal control officer and a veterinarian determined that the horse was so weak and unable to stand because it was starving and the decision was made to humanely euthanize the animal, records show.

Deputies said another horse in the pasture was in slightly better condition but still emaciated to the point its skeleton was visible, so that horse was taken to the Lake County Animal Shelter to receive treatment.

According to authorities, the starvation process is "slow and cruel" for the animal.

Brower, 39, was arrested Wednesday on an animal cruelty charge.

