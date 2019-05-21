Owner of horse disqualified from Kentucky Derby offers challenge to 4 horses

The owner of Maximum Security might have seen his horse disqualified after initially winning the Kentucky Derby -- and then he didn't run the animal at the Preakness Stakes -- but that isn’t stopping Gary West from making races more interesting the rest of the year.

West said he will pledge $20 million for a challenge to four of the horses who competed against his in the Kentucky Derby, as stated in a release.

West has invited four horses – Country House, War of Will, Bodexpress and Long Range Toddy – to a challenge where each horse is eligible to win $5 million if they beat Maximum Security head-to-head in any race for the rest of 2019.

The four horses don’t have to participate in the same race against Maximum Security, but can try and beat Maximum Security through competing in four individual races on any track and at any distance.

In order for the other horses to be eligible, their owners have to put up $5 million themselves, payable to West if his horse wins.

The money will be put into an escrow account until the race or races are done and the winners are determined.

The report also said West will donate 100% of Maximum Security’s winnings to the Permanently Disabled Jockey’s Fund.

If all of the other owners decide not to accept the challenge, West said he’ll donate 10 percent of Maximum Security’s future lifetime racing earnings to the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund.

West said his main motivation is to bring awareness to the sport.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby, but was disqualified after stewards ruled he committed a foul by impeding the paths of other horses.

Read more about what happened at the Derby: Country House wins Kentucky Derby after historic disqualification of Maximum Security

