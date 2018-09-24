Owner of kids' gym in Leesburg accused of choking teen, woman

LEESBURG, Fla. - The owner of a children's gym in Leesburg is facing charges after deputies say he choked a woman and teenage boy during an incident over the weekend.

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Jay Lowery, the owner of Fit Kids Academy on County Road 473, was arrested Sunday night after a 15-year-old boy called 911 to report that Lowery was attacking them.

According to an arrest report, the woman told deputies she and Lowery had been drinking for a few hours when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical when Lowery wrapped his arm under the woman's throat and choked her as she was face-down in a chair on the back porch of Lowery's home, the report said.

When the boy realized what was happening, he intervened to protect the woman, which prompted Lowery to become violent toward him, the boy told investigators. Lowery chased the boy into a room in the home, kicked in the door, dragged him out and began choking him before slamming him to the ground, according to the report. The woman then stepped in to break up the struggle, allowing the boy to run to a nearby home and call for help, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they found the boy with injuries to his neck, chest and left leg, the report said. Deputies said the boy was too upset to elaborate, but said Lowery hit his head and choked him before slamming him on the ground. The boy told deputies Lowery had also beaten the woman.

The woman told deputies she was still experiencing pain around her neck from Lowery choking her until she had trouble breathing, according to the report.

Deputies found Lowery inside with a 7-year-old boy before placing him under arrest, the report said. Investigators said they found a cut on Lowery's right fist that was still oozing blood, as well as a cut on his right elbow that also had fresh blood. Lowery told deputies he received the injuries from falling on the back porch concrete floor, according to the report.

Investigators said they found blood on the door of the room from where the boy was dragged and that the door frame was busted inward. Two candle holders were found on the floor, indicating that a struggle had taken place, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The boy was transported to be treated for his injuries, deputies said.

Lowery was arrested and charged with two counts of battery by strangulation and one count of child abuse, according to the report.

Editor's note: News 6 is not identifying the victims in an effort to protect their identities.

