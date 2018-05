WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - - The owner of JJ's Market was shot and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center on Saturday night, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

The owner of the store on 95 Center St. suffered critical injuries, according to police.

The only information police officials said it could share was that the suspect was a black male. The motive was unknown.

