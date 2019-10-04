Package with resignation letter prompts scare at University High

Deputies say this package from a former employee caused a scare at University High School.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A duct tape-wrapped package containing a resignation letter and laptop from a former employee caused a scare at University High School Friday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the campus around 10:15 a.m. when the package, which was addressed to the principal, was delivered to the school's main office. The area was evacuated and a lockdown was put in place as the Sheriff's Office bomb squad investigated.

An X-ray showed the package contained a resignation letter, a laptop and other items from a former employee.

The lockdown was lifted once deputies determined there was no threat.

