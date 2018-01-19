Masked gunman robs Sanford bank, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police arrested two men accused of robbing a bank at gunpoint on Thursday.

According to police, Jerad Hanks used a shotgun to hold up workers at the Seacoast Bank on West 1st Street.

Officers say he got away in a car driven by his brother, Jurden Rogers.

Police say they later found the car at an apartment complex less than a mile away and arrested the suspects.

Both men face felony charges, including armed robbery. They are scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

