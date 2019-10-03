Pair tried to rob undercover agent before shooting near Florida Mall, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities have identified the suspects in an organized drug deal that led to an officer-involved shooting near the Florida Mall.

An undercover agent with the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation arranged to meet Pedro Laureano Quesada, 32, outside the Target on Sand Lake Road in Orange County Wednesday to purchase cocaine, according to a report.

[PREVIOUS: Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved shooting near Florida Mall]

The agent was waiting in their vehicle in a spot inside the Target parking lot around 7:20 p.m. when Laureano Quesada pulled up behind their vehicle in a Dodge Ram, blocking the agent in their spot, according to the report.

The passenger in the truck, later identified as John Michael Noack, 40, was wearing black gloves when he jumped out of the truck Laureano Quesada was driving and aggressively approached the agent's vehicle, the report said. Realizing a robbery was possible, the undercover agent called assisting agents who were standing by for backup.

At some point, authorities said shots were fired.

Noack, who tried to run from the scene, was taken into custody by the assisting agents, according to the arrest affidavit. Officers found a gun on him while trying to securing him, the affidavit said.

Laureano Quesada, who tried to flee in the truck, was also stopped and taken into custody behind the store, according to the report.

Noack was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for possible gunshot wounds, according to the report. Authorities at the scene Wednesday said he was in critical condition.

The undercover agent, whose name has not been released, was taken to Florida South Hospital for minor injuries.

It's unclear who fired their weapon, but authorities at the scene said shots were fired.

"A bad guy was shot and our officer was also injured," said Lt. Wanda Miglio, with the Orlando Police Department. "This was just an undercover detail that was going on that our officer was involved with."

Miglio said it's a multi-agency investigation.

"Orange County Sheriff's Office is assisting us with this investigation. As you know, all officer-involved shootings are investigated by Florida Department of Law Enforcement," she said.

According to the affidavit, both Noack and Laureano Quesada are charged with robbery with a firearm. Laureano Quesada, who was out of jail on bond for previous charges, is also charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.