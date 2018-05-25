Palm Bay boy rescues drowning baby brother, officials say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A young boy was found drowning in a pool and rescued by his older brother, Palm Bay Fire Rescue told News 6 partner Florida Today.

Police and paramedics from Palm Bay Fire Rescue went to the 3100 block of Abbott Avenue in the southeast part of the city after the 911 call at 12:09 p.m Friday. The boy, who is one year and seven months old, may have wandered out of the home and fallen into the pool, Battalion Chief Ike Morey said.

The boy was conscious and crying when Fire Rescue arrived. He was being treated at Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.