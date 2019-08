PALM BAY, Fla. - An overnight fire in a Palm Bay apartment was possibly caused by a malfunctioning generator, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue was called late Thursday to a fire in a third-story apartment in the 700 block of Wild Strawberry Lane Northeast.

Palm Bay police assisted with evacuating residents of the building.

One resident was treated for respiratory problems.

It's not known why the generator was being used.

