PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay Fire Rescue responded to and extinguished a car that was on fire inside of a garage while the occupants were home at 1400 block of Giles Street on Sunday.

PBFR said they were able to extinguish the fire inside the garage quickly without the fire spreading to the main part of the house.

Authorities said that two people were treated on the scene of the fire for smoke inhalation and did need to go to the hospital.

