Palm Bay firefighters win PETA award for saving Smokey the kitten

PALM BAY, Fla. - After rescuing a kitten from a house fire over the weekend, two Palm Bay firefighters are now receiving an award from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Firefighter Sean Casey and driver-engineer Jacob Cotoure are being given the Compassionate Fire Department Award from PETA for administering oxygen to the rescued feline.

Firefighters arrived at the Bianca Drive home to find the human occupants safely outside while four cats remained trapped in the dwelling. Although two of the cats died, firefighters were able to rescue two others.

One of the cats — a kitten since nicknamed "Smokey" by Palm Bay Fire Rescue — was unconscious, prompting Casey and Couture to take quick action.

They quickly gave the kitten oxygen through a small mask until it regained consciousness. Smokey is currently recovering under the care of Brevard County animal control, the standard procedure for animals rescued from fires.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined pending the outcome of an investigation by the fire marshall.

