News

Palm Bay house fire ruled 'suspicious' after items found in yard

No injuries reported in blaze on Emerson Drive

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

PALM BAY, Fla. - Authorities in Palm Bay are investigating a suspicious house fire after items were taken from the home before it went up in flames.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out around 10 p.m. on Emerson Drive.

More News Headlines

Firefighters said belongings from the home were scattered in the front yard and then the house was set ablaze.

Video shows flames shooting through the roof of the home.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and an investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.