Palm Bay man accused of shooting man during drug deal

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay man was charged with attempted murder after he shot a man in the leg during a robbery attempt, police said.

Darren Sternberg, 21, remains incarcerated without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex. He also was charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and probation violation, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

About 9:30 p.m. Sunday, three men drove in a red Nissan truck to a Dorchester Road home in northwest Palm Bay to buy $200 worth of marijuana from Sternberg, an arrest affidavit said. They had arranged the meeting via Snapchat.

Dorchester Road is northwest of the intersection of Malabar Road and Jupiter Boulevard.

Sternberg entered the truck, pulled a handgun from his waistband, and demanded the men hand over their cash, the affidavit said.

One of the men exited the truck and started running away — and Sternberg began shooting at him, police said.

The third bullet struck the victim in the thigh.

The three men identified Sternberg Tuesday in a Palm Bay police photo lineup. Officers arrested Sternberg Tuesday afternoon at a Jupiter Boulevard home.

During a Wednesday afternoon court appearance from jail, Sternberg told a judge he earns about $650 per week renovating houses, and he has no dependents.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 13 at the Moore Justice Center in Viera.

Sternberg was on probation for possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana in October in Palm Bay. A Sept. 3 court date has been scheduled in that case.

