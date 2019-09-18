Palm Bay man convicted of killing friend to be sentenced

Stephen Warrington was convicted of second-degree murder in April.

PALM BAY, Fla. - A man convicted of fatally stabbing his friend in 2016 and putting her body in the trunk of a car will be sentenced Wednesday in Brevard County.

Stephen Paul Warrington, 27, was convicted of second-degree murder in April for the death of Jillian Christine Kusznir, 22.

Kusznir's body was found in the trunk of a car on Vienna Street in Palm Bay on April 18, 2016.

Surveillance video released by Palm Bay police showed Warrington parking and walking away from the vehicle on Vienna Street, then walking down Van Loon Avenue. Police also say Warrington was identified to them by his mom's boyfriend when he was captured on surveillance video leaving the car abandoned with Kusznir's body stuffed in the trunk.

Warrington was arrested and charged with first-degree murder April 21, 2016.

Warrington was found guilty three years to the day after Kusznir's body was found after a jury trial on charges of second-degree murder and petit theft.

Warrington will learn his sentence at 3 p.m. in Viera during a three-hour hearing.

