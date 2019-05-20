Palm Bay man raped unconscious victim, filmed act, police say

Rodney Miller, 53, of Palm Bay, is accused of entering a woman's home while she slept and sexually battering her, according to police.

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay man was arrested Saturday after his estranged wife led police to a video that officers said shows her husband raping an unconscious woman in her bedroom.

On Saturday, Palm Bay police were called to stand by as Rodney Lewis Miller, 53, removed his items from a home on Tharp Road that he shared with his wife. Police said Miller and his wife are undergoing divorce proceedings.

While Miller was moving he began arguing with his estranged wife and she told officers she would show them an incriminating video of Miller's. He responded, "Go ahead," according to the report.

Police officers said they viewed the video which depicts a man, wearing Miller's rings and bearing his tattoos, sexually batter and grope a woman who "appears to be physically helpless" sleeping on a mattress.

Miller's wife said she found on his phone in February and she sent a copy to herself. She told officers she knows the victim and she knew her husband was the person in the video.

Officers spoke to the victim on Saturday, who at first refused to believe that the assault had occurred because she had no knowledge of it, according to the report. After the victim was shown stills from the nine-minute video depicting her tattoos she identified them as her own and said she never invited Miller into her bedroom or home, according to the report.

Police said Miller is accused of entering the victim's home without being invited and sexual battering her.

Jail records show Miller was booked into the jail Saturday on charges of burglary with assault and sexual battery on a victim over 18 years old. His bail was set for $70,000.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.