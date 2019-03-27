Palm Bay police search for suspect involved in hit-and-run

PALM BAY, Fla. - Officers with the Palm Bay Police Department are searching for the driver accused of plowing through a parked car on Escobar Avenue.

Investigators said surveillance video shows the pickup truck speeding down the road.

The impact sends a car flying onto grass.

Authorities are looking for a new model of a Dodge Ram with front end damage.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 321-952-3539.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.





