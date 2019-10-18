Palm Bay police seek tips to solve year-old homicide

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police are asking for tips to help solve a year-old murder.

It has been one year since 29-year-old Chad Harris and 23-year-old Ra'Shawn Brown were killed around 1 a.m.on the 900 block of Cotorro Road in Palm Bay.

Ra'Shawn Devante' Brown, 23, and Chad Harris, 29.

Officers got to the scene on Oct. 19, 2018, after a friend found the two men inside the home.

Security cameras revealed three people led Brown into the home at gunpoint. Investigators say they left about 10 minutes later carrying items. The individuals were fully covered, making it difficult to pinpoint any identifying features.

Police say if you have any information regarding this case, call detectives at 321-9523456 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

