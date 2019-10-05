Palm Bay woman accused of carrying infant by neck

PALM BAY, Fla. - A 29-year-old Palm Bay woman is accused of carrying an infant by the neck, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jasmine Pangelinan was charged with child abuse and child neglect.

The arrest happened along Woodlake Drive.

Palm Bay police said a witness told investigators she saw Pangelinan carrying an infant to the car by its hands and neck.

Officials with the Department of Children and Families said the living room in Pangelinan's house was covered in food, and clothes and infested with roaches.

The judge granted her $7,500 bail for each count.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31.



