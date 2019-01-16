Palm Bay woman accused of recording men beating roommate, posts attack on Snapchat

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay woman has been charged with recording the beating she orchestrated of her roommate, police said.

"I didn't do anything," the man shouted as he curled up in the fetal position while two men kicked and stomped him, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported that the assault, which was shared on the social media app Snapchat, put the roommate in the hospital for a broken nose and pelvis on Jan. 5, according to the arrest affidavit.

Palm Bay police said the Snapchat video would not be released Tuesday because the case is still under investigation.

The woman who recorded the attack, Alliyah "Leah" Hobson, 18, of the 1400 block of Nobert Road, was charged Sunday with aggravated battery, burglary, accessory after the fact and felony criminal mischief. She remained at the Brevard County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $22,000 bail.

The attack happened after Hobson and her roommate argued about the $75 she owed him for rent, her affidavit states. Hobson walked out of the house following the disagreement, the man told police.

About 10 minutes later, Hobson and two men entered the roommate's bedroom and the attack happened, police said.

After the attack, the resident discovered several of his belongings, including some televisions, furniture and electronics, were destroyed.

In her interview with police, Hobson named one of the two men who assaulted the roommate. The assailants remained at large as of Tuesday.

