Palm Coast attempted burglary suspect arrested after being spotted on security camera

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sherriff's Office said a Palm Coast attempted burglary suspect was arrested after being spotted by the homeowner through their security camera.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Lancelot Drive just after midnight on July 27 after homeowners told investigators they saw an attempted burglar on their Ring video doorbell.

Investigators said the homeowner was alerted by her Ring Video doorbell and she saw a man attempting to break into her Ford F-250.

Deputies said the caller saw the homeowner walk out of the camera shot.

When investigators arrived at the scene they saw the suspect exit the wood line near La Mancha Drive and Lakeview Boulevard, according to the Sherriff's Office.

This is about 900 feet away from the where the Ford F250 was parked.

Emmanuel Nixon, 19, of Palm Coast, said he was coming from his grandmother''s house on Lindberg Lane was attempting to go through the wood line to get to a friend's house on London Drive, according to investigators.

The Sheriff's Office said Nixon told deputies he is on felony probation for breaking into cars in Lee County and he did not want to get in more trouble.

Deputies said investigators obtained a copy of the Ring video footage,identified Nixon as the suspect and he was arrested.

“Technology, an informed community, and good police work helped find this criminal,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a press release. “We encourage our residents to be proactive when it comes to protecting themselves and their homes. This homeowner installed security cameras and was able to see a crime in progress, report it to us, and stop a convicted felon from stealing from her and her neighbors. She did everything we recommend and because of that her valuables are still in her possession and this guy is booked at the Green Roof Inn.”

Nixon was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and has been charged with attempted burglary of conveyance and attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

He is being held on no bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.

