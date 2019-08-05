Palm Coast doctor accused of causing woman's brain to bleed after attack

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Palm Coast doctor is accused of attacking a woman during an argument that left her with a brain injury, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home Saturday night and the victim said John Cascone, a doctor at AdventHealth Palm Coast, had beaten her after they had dinner and drinks at a local restaurant.

She said he tried to force her to take sleeping pills and pushed her in a way that caused her to hit the back of her head, according to the report. Authorities said she had a large bump on the back of her head.

Deputies said the woman's story changed and she then claimed she threw up in the bathroom and hit her head as Cascone tried to carry her to the bedroom.

Cascone said the allegations against him were untrue, including the claim that he tried to keep her cellphone from her, according to the affidavit. Records show the cellphones were found in the pocket of Cascone's pants in a hamper.

He also said that the woman suffers from memory loss due to a past injury so he has to give her her medication otherwise she'll forget to take them.

Other than the bump on her head, the victim didn't have injuries consistent with being beaten, choked and struck repeatedly so deputies separated the couple, but didn't make any arrests due to insufficient evidence.

The next day, deputies said they were called to the University of Florida Health Hospital where the victim had been transferred from AdventHealth Palm Coast to be treated for a bleed in her brain.

This time, the victim told deputies that Cascone pulled her by her hair, punched her, held his hands over her nose and mouth, choked her and tried to force feed her pills, according to the report.

She said the attack continued as Cascone dragged her from the bathroom to the bedroom, where he hit her multiple times in the back of the head, the same spot she hit when she fell back as her hair was being pulled, records show.

A nurse said the victim suffered a subdural hematoma and hospital staff immediately suspected that she had been abused. She had bruises in various stages of healing all over body, the affidavit said.

The victim said she didn't want Cascone to be arrested, but she was fearful to see Cascone again.

Cascone was arrested on charges of domestic aggravated battery and battery - strangulation.

An official from AdventHealth Palm Coast said the hospital will conduct an internal investigation into the arrest.

