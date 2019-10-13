Advent Health Palm Coast on lockdown after threatening text

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County hospital was put on lockdown after a threatening message was sent to an employee.

The female employee said she received a threatening text message mentioning Advent Health Palm Coast.

A call to 911 was made at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, the hospital is still on lockdown with patients and staff still inside.

The community is asked to avoid the area while officials investigate the threat.

Sheriff Staly and FCSO deputies are on scene at Advent Health Palm Coast investigating a threat. The hospital is currently on lockdown. We ask that citizens avoid the area until the conclusion of the investigation. #FCSO pic.twitter.com/JbgHCeUnqB — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) October 13, 2019

