Panic erupts at Orlando-area Father's Day event

WILDWOOD, Fla. - Sumter County investigators are looking for the people who sparked panic outside the gates of a Father's Day car show in Wildwood.

Cellphone video captured the moments when people previously in a crowd started running in several directions.

The video also captured a woman pulling what appeared to be a gun out of a pouch from around her waist.

The video showed her pointing the gun at someone in the crowd, just steps away from a small child.

"I was right there," Levi Sessler said. "I was right over there, and I didn’t hear nothing about no woman."

Sessler said the Father's Day event started more than 50 years ago, in the field across from his home.

He said it was originally designed for immediate family, but over the years, it's grown a lot, Sessler added.

He guessed that on Sunday, there were more than 10,000 people in the field.

He said many of them were from outside the Wildwood area, and he said those are the people who caused the trouble.

"If there was trouble, it was a person coming from out of town that’s not affiliated with nobody here," he said. "We’re all kin here."

The event organizer told News 6 the violence happened outside the gates of the event, which she said were sealed when the incident took place.

She also said she got hold of more video of what happened that she has turned over to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators urge anyone who may recognize someone in the video to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).​

