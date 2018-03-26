Parent, child attacked during Orlando home invasion

ORLANDO, Fla. - A parent and child were attacked early Monday during a home invasion in Orlando, police said.

The incident was reported at the Cornerstone Apartments on Conway Road.

Investigators said four unknown suspects wearing masks and carrying guns forced their way inside an apartment. Police said an adult and child were battered by the suspects.

Another child in the apartment was not hurt. The ages of the children have not been released.

Police said the assailants ransacked the apartment and took several items before leaving the scene. They left in an unknown direction.

One victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.