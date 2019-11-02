Parents arrested after child makes distress call on Halloween

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old girl was contemplating suicide due to her living conditions and alleged physical and emotional abuse by her mother, deputies said.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office received information through the Abuse Hotline, officials said.

The girl also told deputies that she was being home-schooled but not being taught anything.

According to officials, the girl said that she was being used as a full-time caregiver for her four younger siblings, three dogs, a rabbit, and two chickens.

According to the child, her parents Betty Nicolicchia-Allen, 42, and Dennis Allen, 33, work until late at night.

When FCSO went to the house, deputies immediately noticed that the home was in complete disarray.

"The grass in the front yard was high enough to hide a small child and littered with gas cans, beer cans, rust covered metal materials, and other trash," FCSO said in a news release. "The front porch of the home was covered in fecal matter from two chickens that freely roamed the property."

FCSO deputies spoke with the 14-year-old and she confirmed that she was the one who called the Abuse Hotline.

Deputies continued to look around the home. While investigating officials found deplorable living conditions.

"Every room of the home contained an abundance of animal feces, animal urine, rotting food, roaches, and other flying insects. There was no edible food in the refrigerator and there was one bag of frozen chicken in the freezer. Some rooms were so littered with trash that deputies were unable to see the floor and their boots stuck to the filth-covered floors," FCSO said.

When deputies interviewed the children, they told officials they hadn't been bathed in almost a week.

According to officials the children also told deputies that when they did take a bath, they had to go to Bull Creek Fish Camp because there was no running water inside the home.

"This is a traumatic situation for all of the children involved," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Halloween is a day

where kids should be out having fun, not contemplating ending their life. I want to commend the girl

for calling the Abuse Hotline and being brave enough to ask for help. These children were living in

deplorable conditions. I am thankful that these kids are now safe from these two individuals who

obviously do not know how to properly care for children."

The Department of Children and Families came to the home and took custody of the

children.

According to deputies, after statements that were made during the distress call and interviews, one juvenile was taken into protective custody under the Baker Act.

Betty Nicolicchia-Allen and Dennis Allen were arrested and each charged with five counts of child neglect.

They were taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and remain in jail on a $5,000 bond each.

