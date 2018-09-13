Parents of boy killed by alligator at Disney announce birth of new son

Matt and Melissa Graves, parents of Lane Thomas, the 2-year-old boy who was killed by an alligator last year at Walt Disney World, speak at a news conference in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

The parents of a toddler who was killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World have announced the birth of their new son.

"We are happy to announce the birth of our son, Christian Lane Graves," Matt and Melissa Graves said in a statement. "Although we know the pain of losing Lane will never go away, we feel God has blessed our family with this precious miracle of life."

Lane Thomas Graves, 2, was dragged underwater while he playing along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa in June 2016​.

Lane's father, Matt Graves of Omaha, Nebraska, jumped into the water to try to free his son. The child's body was found 16 hours later. Lane's death was ruled an accident.

Lane Graves, 2

"We know Ella and Christian have their brother, Lane, watching over them as their guardian angel," Matt and Melissa Graves said.

A lighthouse sculpture was also put up at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort in honor of the boy.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.