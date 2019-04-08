Parents of six children lose everything in Palm Bay house fire

PALM BAY, Fla. - Marta Navarro could not hold back her tears as she walked inside her home Monday morning.

Everything she and her husband had worked for was gone.

"I don't know where to start. We have to start from the bottom," Navarro said.

The mother of six children, ages 5 to 13, said she and her children were out Friday looking for their lost Chihuahua and when they came back, they found their home engulfed in flames.

"It started in the kitchen and went up through the attic and caused the fire," she said.

Navarro said all of her children lost their clothes, toys, shoes and their school supplies, including their book bags.

Ellie

"The kids slept on the floor last night and it broke me. It broke me because they want their bed. They want their room," Navarro said.

The family had been living in their Polk St. Northwest home for seven years and is now homeless.

Their dog, Ellie, is also still missing. Navarro is hoping someone out there can locate her and bring her back to give her children some hope.

"That would change everything for them. That's like their sibling. That's my baby child," she said.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family. They are hoping the community can help get them back on their feet.

