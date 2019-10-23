Parents of teen crash victim demand change at Volusia County intersection

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Alicia and Bill Duke are making it their mission to see improvements at the Daytona Beach intersection where their 18-year-old son, Adam, almost died.

On Wednesday, they spoke in front of several officials at a Volusia County Transportation Planning Organization meeting.

"It's going to take state-level money. It's going to take county knowledge. It's going take parents of victims. It's going to take law enforcement," Alicia Duke said. "It's a group effort."

According to a presentation shown on Wednesday, one of the options includes adding a roundabout on County Road 415 and Pioneer Trail.

"We need it updated. It's 30 years past its prime and traffic patterns have changed and they just need to fix it," Bill Duke said.

Already, crews have cut tree branches so that drivers have a clear view of the red flashing lights. LED stop signs were ordered as well.

But the Duke family said that's not enough.

"I don't think there is one solid good plan. Myself, I would prefer a traffic light because people get confused with roundabouts," Alicia Duke said.

After the crash, Volusia County conducted a traffic study, which recorded 27 crashes from 2014 to 2018 and another 14 crashes in 2019 alone.

