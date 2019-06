The Sanford Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Alondora Morales, who was last seen at her home in Sanford.

Authorities said that Morales was reported missing by her parents. She was last seen Saturday, July 15, around 7 p.m.

Police said she may have run away from home and that she is with a man. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

