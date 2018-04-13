Parkland audio: Responders knew school shooting was 'big event'

PARKLAND, Fla. - Audio recordings released by a fire department capture the chaos first responders faced as they raced to save victims of a mass shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school.

Responders quickly realize that many people were wounded and dying in the tapes released by the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department. There is also confusion over the whereabouts of the shooter as they scramble to take care of the injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A commander tells a dispatcher "this is going to be a big event" and asks for someone to contact hospitals to let them know they'd be "sending patients in all directions."

Paramedics also call for a perimeter around the school to stop parents from rushing in to search for their children.

