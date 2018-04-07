Parkland school shooting hero blames sheriff, superintendent

PLANTATION, Fla. - A student credited with saving his classmates' lives by using his body to block a door during the Florida school shooting that killed 17 says the county sheriff and superintendent failed students and faculty.
An attorney for 15-year-old Anthony Borges read a statement from him during a news conference Friday evening. The teen specifically criticized Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and Superintendent Robert Runcie for the deaths and injuries during the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Borges' statement says school officials allowed shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz to continue attending school even after realizing he was dangerous. The statement also refers to a school resource officer who waited outside the building during the shooting.
Borges was shot five times. He was released from a Fort Lauderdale hospital Wednesday morning.
