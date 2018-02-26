'I am so grateful to be here,' Parkland school shooting survivor says

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student shared her gratitude for those who helped her after she was shot in the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland.

Maddy Wilford and her parents, first responders and members of her care team from Broward Health North shared her story of survival.

"I am so grateful to be here. It wouldn't be possible without those officers and first responders these amazing doctors," Parkland shooting survivor Maddy Willford said.

"I'm just glad that I'm making a full recovery and everything's been going so smoothly."

Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, a trauma surgeon at Broward Health North said 17-year-old Wilford sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, and right upper extremities.

Nichiporenko described Wilford as pale, not responsive and in shock when she was taken to the hospital.

Wilford had three surgeries and stayed in the hospital less than a week, doctors said.

Wilford was one of three pediatric patients who were taken to the hospital after Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 to open fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14 killing 17 people.

"I am very grateful to be sitting here next to my daughter alive and well today," David Wilford said about his daughter's recovery.

"There's a lot of emotions going on and it's hard for me to feel anything other than gratitude and thanks for the miracle that's happened to her.

While Maddy's mother Missy said her daughter channeled her strength and power to help her in the healing process.

"She knows who she is and she knows where she wants to go and what she wants in life. That strength and power is what helps you heal."

