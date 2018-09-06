Parkland shooting survivors attend school safety panel in Orlando

Orlando, Fla. - Teachers and students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took the stage on Thursday to discuss school safety and how to prevent mass shootings across the nation.

The panel was held in Orlando Thursday by the National Crime Victim Bar Association and National Center for Victims of Crime.

Each student and faculty member shared their story of survival on stage following the mass shooting that killed 17 people in February.

A presentation was shared of all the mass shootings that have occurred in schools across the nation within the last two decades.

Hundreds of victim advocates and members of law enforcement were also in attendance.

