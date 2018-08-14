Part of gun range closed after Lakeland police officer seriously hurt

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Polk County police sergeant injured at the department's gun range has prompted officials to close down a portion of the range for more than a month.

The discovery was reported Monday by the Lakeland Ledger . According to a report from Lakeland police, the officer was attending a class in June when he was struck by shrapnel that apparently ricocheted off a paper target about three feet away.

The undercover officer was bleeding profusely from his wrist and was rushed into surgery to repair his vein.

Authorities closed a portion of the gun range.

A safety review board will meet next month to determine if anything can be done to improve safety there.

The injured sergeant returned to light duty this month.

