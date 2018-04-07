News

Part of I-95 shut down in Brevard County due to brush fire, officials say

FHP: I-95 shut down due to fire between Eau Gallie Boulevard, Pineda Causeway

Brevard County Fire Rescue

Photos courtesy of Brevard County Fire Rescue.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A section of I-95 has been shut down because of a brush fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the Brevard County Sheriff's Office has the interstate shut down in both directions due to the active brush fire between Eau Gallie Boulevard and the Pineda Causeway.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service in Orlando said the 45-acre fire was 50 percent contained.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said it has multiple units assisting with the brush fire incident, which is in the city of Melbourne's jurisdiction. Crews were assisting the Melbourne Fire Department.

Brevard County Fire Rescue

The Sheriff's Office is assessing the conditions at this time, troopers said.

