Part of I-95 shut down in Brevard County due to brush fire, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A section of I-95 has been shut down because of a brush fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the Brevard County Sheriff's Office has the interstate shut down in both directions due to the active brush fire between Eau Gallie Boulevard and the Pineda Causeway.

[CHECK: Latest traffic conditions]

Officials with the Florida Forest Service in Orlando said the 45-acre fire was 50 percent contained.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said it has multiple units assisting with the brush fire incident, which is in the city of Melbourne's jurisdiction. Crews were assisting the Melbourne Fire Department.

Brevard County Fire Rescue

The Sheriff's Office is assessing the conditions at this time, troopers said.

The fire in the South County is in City of Melbourne’s jurisdiction. BCFR is assisting with multiple resources right now. For information on the size, the Fl Forest Service will be the best source. pic.twitter.com/R26KvA5pjt — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) April 7, 2018

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.