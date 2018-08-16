Passenger foaming at mouth arrested at Orlando airport after erratic behavior, police say

Jeffrey Epstein is accused of resisting with violence, trespassing at Orlando Internaitonal Airport, disorderly conduct and possession.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A traveler at Orlando International Airport was arrested Thursday morning after becoming so angry at the American Airlines ticket counter, Orlando police said he was frothing at the mouth. He later confessed he caused a big scene intentionally, according to Orlando police.

Orlando police responded to the ticket counter after an American Airlines employee reported a disorderly passenger. Police said in the arrest report that when they arrived, Jeffrey Epstein, 59, of Lakeland, started yelling and wildly gesturing, saying "police had come to arrest him."

The American Airlines employee said Epstein would not be allowed to fly because of his behavior, and Epstein continued to yell profanities as police attempted to calm him, according to the report.

The officers noted in their report that Epstein had froth around his mouth, and when they asked him if he was OK, he became angrier.

When police attempted to take Epstein out of the terminal, siting safety and security of the airport, he refused, continued to yell and told police to arrest him, according to the report.

It took two officers and a round of pepper spray to put handcuffs on Epstein while he continued to put up a fight, the report states. Police said they found a plastic bag of suspected cannabis, less than 20 grams, on Epstein.

After he was put in handcuffs, the suspect was taken to the hospital because he complained of chest pains, police said. On the way to the hospital, Epstein told police he "created a very big disturbance" and "did it on purpose," according to the report.

At the hospital, police said Epstein refused to speak with doctors and was transferred to the Orange County Jail for booking.

Epstein is charged with battery on an officer, resisting with violence, trespassing, disorderly conduct and possession of cannabis.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.