Passengers brace for third busiest travel day at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas has passed but travelers all over the country are still packing the airports.

For Orlando International Airport, Friday was the third-busiest travel day of the year with nearly 150,000 passengers flying the skies for the new year.

Monica Lopez and her family traveled from Argentina to Florida for the holidays. On Friday, they were flying out from OIA to the "Big Apple" for the biggest new year's party in the country.

"It's the busiest time of the year but we like to spend New Years there. It's going to be the first time we are going," Lopez said.

Rita Lorenzo and her 8-year-old daughter, Leah, missed their flights back home to New York City Friday morning.

However, the two packed up their coats to fight the freezing temperatures once they arrive.

"We didn't stay too long but we packed up enough to have from bathing suits and to switch back up to heavy-duty gear," Lorenzo said.

Michelle Blank used her layover to stretch her legs and do handstands at the airport before heading to her destination in Ohio.

"Just for a couple of hours it was delayed a little bit so I get a little more extra time in warmer weather," Blank said.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority suggests passengers traveling during the busy holiday season arrive at the airport three hours before their scheduled flight.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.