Passengers spend 2 hours in water after boat capsizes in Tavares

TAVARES, Fla. - Two passengers were rescued two hours after their boat capsized in frigid water Wednesday morning, according to the Tavares Fire Department.

The rescue happened on Lake Apopka with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff's Office water units, helicopter unit and Lake County Fire Rescue personnel.

Officials said Orange County Fire Rescue first responders provided advanced life support to the two passengers, who were then taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters said the incident should remind boaters that hypothermia is possible even in Florida and they should always be cautious on the water.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.