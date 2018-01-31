Passerby spots body on side of Orlando road

ORLANDO, Fla. - A passerby discovered a body early Wednesday in Orlando, and the death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Orlando police said the passerby spotted the body at 1:39 a.m. on the side of the road near Andros Place and Avenue C, west of Orlando International Airport.
Officers went to the area and found a male's body, police said.
No other details have been released.
