Passerby spots body on side of Orlando road

A body is discovered on the side of an Orlando road.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A passerby discovered a body early Wednesday in Orlando, and the death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Orlando police said the passerby spotted the body at 1:39 a.m. on the side of the road near Andros Place and Avenue C, west of Orlando International Airport.

Officers went to the area and found a male's body, police said.

No other details have been released.

