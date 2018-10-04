Patrol car stolen as deputy was responding to house fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A marked patrol car was stolen Thursday morning as an Orange County deputy was responding to a house fire, according to officials from the Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the deputy was called to a home at 10802 Flycast Circle at about 4:30 a.m. in reference to a suspicious incident. When he arrived, three residents were leaving the burning residence, but then one of the men turned around and went back toward the home, which made the deputy think someone inside needed to be rescued.

The deputy grabbed a fire extinguisher and went inside to assist, according to a news release. When he exited the home, his marked Patrol Explorer, which had been left unlocked, had been stolen by a 57-year-old woman who lives at the home, deputies said.

The patrol vehicle was found shortly thereafter in an empty lot near South Street and Primrose Drive, according to the report. Nothing had been stolen from the vehicle.

Deputies said the woman was arrested on Jackson Street after the Orlando Police Department received a suspicious person call. A K9 tracked the woman's scent from where she was found back to the stolen patrol car, officials said.

Authorities have not released the woman's name or charges she is facing.

