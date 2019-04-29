Patrol cars crash into each other while responding to call, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County Sheriff's Office patrol cars crashed into each other Monday morning while the deputies were on their way to respond to a service call, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

David Hogan, 25, was driving a marked Ford Taurus south on County Road 464C at 2:38 a.m. and James Burgess, 24, was driving a marked Ford Explorer behind him when the right front side of the Explorer hit the left side of the Taurus as the deputies were slowing to turn back onto SE 113 Street Road, troopers said.

Hogan was wearing a seat belt but Burgess was not, according to the crash report.

Troopers said both deputies were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

