ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Orange Blossom Trail Thursday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. A witness said a truck hit the female and left, a news release said.

The pedrestrian was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

