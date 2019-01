LAKE MARY, Fla. - A 70-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Lake Mary on Monday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The victim died at a hospital. His name has not been released. He was walking when he was struck, investigators said.

The crash took place at 8:20 p.m. on International Parkway and HE Thomas Jr. Parkway, in Seminole County.

At this time, no further details have been issued.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.