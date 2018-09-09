Pedestrian dies after being struck by Amtrak train, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an Amtrak train, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred at 10:40 a.m. at Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Longwood Lake Mary Road in Seminole County.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. The release states none of the approximately 100 passengers on board the train were hurt.

Troopers have not released any information about the pedestrian.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.