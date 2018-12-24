Pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcycle in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a motorcycle Sunday night, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on State Road 44, approaching County Road 157 in Sumter County.

Troopers said the pedestrian, 31-year-old Felix Solis-Velasquez, walked into the path of an oncoming motorcyclist traveling east. Officials said the motorcyclist also struck a sign after the crash.

Solis-Velasquez was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The motorcyclist was not injured.

No charges have been filed against the motorcyclist.

