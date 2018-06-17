Pedestrian dies after Saturday night crash in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian died after being truck by a car Saturday night while crossing West Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach, according to officials from the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Police said a Toyota Corolla was traveling east when the pedestrian attempted to cross in the 1600 block of the boulevard. They said the pedestrian was transported to a hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released the names of the pedestrian or the driver.

