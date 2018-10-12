Pedestrian dies in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck Friday afternoon by a vehicle in Volusia County.

Troopers said the crash took place at the intersection of Glenwood Road and Senic Avenue at 2:30 p.m.

Sky 6 flew over the scene of the crash, where troopers and police could still be seen around 3:40 p.m.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, troopers said.

It's unclear whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk when the crash took place.

Authorities have not said whether the driver was injured or if they will face charges.

