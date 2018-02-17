Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday on State Road 434 near Wekiva Springs Lane.

Troopers said a Jeep SUV was heading west on State Road 434 in the left lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road. The front of the Jeep struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The collision remains under investigation, according to the FHP.

