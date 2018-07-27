Pedestrian fatally struck on Lake Underhill Road, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck while crossing Lake Underhill Road Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 68-year-old Carlos Guzman was driving a four-door Volvo west on Lake Underhill Road near Chickasaw Trail in Orange County around 10 a.m. and failed to stop in time to avoid striking a 78-year-old woman who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Guzman was not injured. Troopers said the crash was not alcohol related.

The incident is under investigation.

