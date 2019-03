PORT ST. JOHN - A pedestrian was transported to a hospital with appears to be non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train on Tuesday, according to Port St. John Fire Rescue.

The incident happened on the railroad tracks at the Fay Boulevard crossing and the train is blocking traffic, authorities said.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Fay Boulevard is closed to all traffic at the railroad crossing until further notice.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.